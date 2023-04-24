Potential League One play-off dates for Peterborough United revealed
The dates for the League One play-offs have now been revealed.
Posh have just two games to make their move back into sixth place but are relying on slip-ups from either Bolton or Derby to take back that place. Currently, they sit two points outside having played a game more than Bolton but the same as Derby.
Should Posh finish in sixth, they would face the side that finished third at home on Friday May 12 at 8pm.
They would then travel to the third-placed side on Saturday May 20, with kick-off at 12:30pm.
Should Posh overtake Bolton into fifth, they would play the home tie on Saturday May 13 at 3pm and the way second leg on Saturday May 20 at 3pm.
The League One play-off final will be the last of the three played and will take place on on Monday May 29 at 3pm at Wembley.