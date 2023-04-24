Darren Ferguson has tasted play-off success with Posh before. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Posh have just two games to make their move back into sixth place but are relying on slip-ups from either Bolton or Derby to take back that place. Currently, they sit two points outside having played a game more than Bolton but the same as Derby.

Should Posh finish in sixth, they would face the side that finished third at home on Friday May 12 at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They would then travel to the third-placed side on Saturday May 20, with kick-off at 12:30pm.

Should Posh overtake Bolton into fifth, they would play the home tie on Saturday May 13 at 3pm and the way second leg on Saturday May 20 at 3pm.