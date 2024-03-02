News you can trust since 1948
Possible injury blow for key Peterborough United player

Peterborough United appear to have suffered an injury blow just a handful of days before local rivals Northampton Town visit the Weston Homes Stadium.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 18:39 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 18:42 GMT
Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh against Exeter. Photo: David Lowndes.Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh against Exeter. Photo: David Lowndes.
Tearaway forward Ricky-Jade Jones suffered a hamstring injury in the final moments of Saturday’s 2-1 home League One win over Exeter City.

Jones had only entered the fray in place of Malik Mothersille from the substitutes’ bench in the second-half of a win secured by goals from wing wizards Ephron Mason-Clark and Kwame Poku.

"Ricky’s energy when he came made a big difference to us,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson stated. “He is a completely different player to Malik and he just lifted the whole place with his energy.

Ricky-Jade Jones on the stretch for Posh against Exeter City. Photo David Lowndes.Ricky-Jade Jones on the stretch for Posh against Exeter City. Photo David Lowndes.
"But it looks like he has strained his hamstring which could be real blow for us. There is no-one else like him in the league when it comes to pressing. Hopefully we will find it is just tightness in his hamstring when we assess him in the morning, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

