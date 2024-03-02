Jones had only entered the fray in place of Malik Mothersille from the substitutes’ bench in the second-half of a win secured by goals from wing wizards Ephron Mason-Clark and Kwame Poku.

"Ricky’s energy when he came made a big difference to us,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson stated. “He is a completely different player to Malik and he just lifted the whole place with his energy.

"But it looks like he has strained his hamstring which could be real blow for us. There is no-one else like him in the league when it comes to pressing. Hopefully we will find it is just tightness in his hamstring when we assess him in the morning, but we’ll have to wait and see.”