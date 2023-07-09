Goalkeeper Joe Lewis in his Posh days.

The 35 year-old goalkeeper has left Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen after seven years and 271 appearances.

Posh signed him from Norwich City for £400k in January, 2008 and he won promotions with the club in 2007-08, 2008-09 and 2010-11 before leaving for Cardiff City on a free transfer in May, 2012. He made 190 appearances for Posh.

He is now expected to become a licenced football agent, unless an attractive playing offer arrives.

Conor Washington in his Posh days.

Another former Posh man, striker Conor Washington has moved to League One title favourites Derby County from Championship side Rotherham for an undisclosed fee. Derby have also signed experienced centre-back Sonny Bradley from Luton Town on a free transfer.

Other recent League One moves….

Striker Alfie May, scorer of two brilliant goals for Cheltenham at Posh last season, has joined League One rivals Charlton Athletic.

Last season’s League One play-off final losers Barnsley have appointed former Sheffield United and Leeds midfielder Neil Collins as their new manager. Collins had been managing second tier Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship. Michael Duff left Barnsley earlier this summer to manage Swansea.

Barnsley have signed goalkeeper Ben Killip from Hartlepool.

The first summer signing for Wycombe Wanderers is veteran centre-back Richard Keogh from Ipswich Town.

Full-backs George Friend and Jaden Brown have joined League One sides Bristol Rovers and Lincoln City from Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.