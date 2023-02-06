Keir Perkins (left).

Perkins scored four of the goals as Posh receoved from a sluggish start to reach the semi-finals.

The hosts took a shock second minute lead, an advantage they held until the half hour mark. Perkins equalised from close range and Megan Lawlor made it 2-1 before the break with a cool finish before Posh ran away with the game in the second half.

Perkins grabbed a second-half hat-trick which included her milestone goal with Kayleigh Aylmer, Evie Driscoll-King, Stacey McConville, who also struck the crossbar, and a home defender completing the scoring.

Dan Lawlor introduced two players from the Emerging Talent Centre into the squad for the game, goalkeeper Megan Dellar and midfielder Ellie Curson