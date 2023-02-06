News you can trust since 1948
Posh Womens skipper claims her 150th goal for the club in County Cup quarter final romp

Captain Keir Perkins scored her 150th goal for Peterborough United Women during a 9-1 Northants County Cup romp at AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Sunday.

By Alan Swann
Keir Perkins (left).
Perkins scored four of the goals as Posh receoved from a sluggish start to reach the semi-finals.

The hosts took a shock second minute lead, an advantage they held until the half hour mark. Perkins equalised from close range and Megan Lawlor made it 2-1 before the break with a cool finish before Posh ran away with the game in the second half.

Perkins grabbed a second-half hat-trick which included her milestone goal with Kayleigh Aylmer, Evie Driscoll-King, Stacey McConville, who also struck the crossbar, and a home defender completing the scoring.

Dan Lawlor introduced two players from the Emerging Talent Centre into the squad for the game, goalkeeper Megan Dellar and midfielder Ellie Curson

Posh XI: Dellar, Aylmer, Connor, Evans, McConville, Perkins, Steward, Lawlor, Driscoll-King, Kirk, Hendrick. Subs: Curson, Mugridge, Lawrence.

County Cup