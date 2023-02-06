Posh Womens skipper claims her 150th goal for the club in County Cup quarter final romp
Captain Keir Perkins scored her 150th goal for Peterborough United Women during a 9-1 Northants County Cup romp at AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Sunday.
Perkins scored four of the goals as Posh receoved from a sluggish start to reach the semi-finals.
The hosts took a shock second minute lead, an advantage they held until the half hour mark. Perkins equalised from close range and Megan Lawlor made it 2-1 before the break with a cool finish before Posh ran away with the game in the second half.
Perkins grabbed a second-half hat-trick which included her milestone goal with Kayleigh Aylmer, Evie Driscoll-King, Stacey McConville, who also struck the crossbar, and a home defender completing the scoring.
Dan Lawlor introduced two players from the Emerging Talent Centre into the squad for the game, goalkeeper Megan Dellar and midfielder Ellie Curson
Posh XI: Dellar, Aylmer, Connor, Evans, McConville, Perkins, Steward, Lawlor, Driscoll-King, Kirk, Hendrick. Subs: Curson, Mugridge, Lawrence.