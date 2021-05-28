Posh transfer round-up as Darren Ferguson promises ‘relentless’ recruitment drive and why Josh Knight would be an excellent signing

Josh Knight in action for Posh.

Chatty director of football Barry Fry is the usual go-to guy to substantiate rumours, but he’s been quiet so far during this close season other than to dismiss numerous reports linking Posh to various players.

Last week Fry correctly dimissed suggestions Posh were interested in Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig Macgillivray and striker John Marquis.

This week he was quick to pour cold water on claims Posh were poised to snap up young Gillingham centre-back Jack Tucker and promising Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont.

On the surface both players would appear to satisfy the Posh signing criteria of youngsters safely expected to improve.

Tucker has racked up 86 first-team appearances for Gillingham at the age of 21, while McCalmont scored 10 goals in 39 appearances while on loan at Oldham in League Two last season and was viewed as a huge success in his first spell away from Elland Road.

Posh are still expected to try and sign Leicester City defender Josh Knight, a player who has spent two spells on loan at London Road in the past. Last season Knight was outstanding in a poor Wycombe Wanderers side in the Championship. He won two player-of-the-year awards at Wycombe.

The 23 year-old played 39 Championship matches, experience which would come in handy at Posh where only skipper Mark Beevers, of the club’s defenders, has any experience of second tier football.

Leicester took up the option of an extra year on Knight’s contract even though he has little chance of reaching the Foxes’ first team.

The move does though ensure they could demand a fee for a player who played almost exclusively as a midfielder in his stints at Posh.

Ferguson said: “We confirmed our recruitment targets at the end of season meeting between me, the co-owners and Barry Fry.