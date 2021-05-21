Posh to tackle Gillingham in a pre-season friendly
Peterborough United will travel to League One side Gillingham for a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, July 20 (6pm kick off).
The match will be played over two 75 minutes halves. Gillingham are managed by former Posh boss Steve Evans.
Posh are also expected to take on Premier League Newcastle United while both teams are at pre-season training camps in Portugal.
Posh won’t host any pre-season friendlies to help with the improvement of their playing surface at the Weston Homes Stadium.