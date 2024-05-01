A Posh fan at the Bolton match last weekend. Photo David Lowndes.

The club sold their entire allocation of just under 1,500 tickets for the away leg on Saturday (May 4) in under 48 hours.

The home tickets have been sold under the club’s ‘priority points’ system. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday to supporters with 50 or more

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

points. Season ticket holders must reserve their usual places by 5pm on Thursday.

From 10am on Friday (May 3) tickets will go on restricted general sale.