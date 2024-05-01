Posh tickets latest: A sell-out, bumper sales in 24 hours and season tickets for 2024-25 are going well
Peterborough United sold over 4,500 tickets for their League One play-off semi-final against Oxford United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday, May 8 in just 24 hours.
The club sold their entire allocation of just under 1,500 tickets for the away leg on Saturday (May 4) in under 48 hours.
The home tickets have been sold under the club’s ‘priority points’ system. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday to supporters with 50 or more
points. Season ticket holders must reserve their usual places by 5pm on Thursday.
From 10am on Friday (May 3) tickets will go on restricted general sale.
Posh report season ticket sales for the 2024-25 campaign are up on the numbers sold for last season at this stage of the summer.
