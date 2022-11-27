Matthew Etherington (right) and Simon Davies in their Posh playing days. Photo: Adam Farbrother.

Matthew Etherington was 15 when he played for Posh in a Division Three game at Brentford in May 1997.

He has now been appointed manager of League Two side Crawley Town at the age of 41 after a long apprenticeship with Posh under 18s, under 21s and under 21s, as well as a brief spell assisting first-team boss Darren Ferguson last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Etherington will be assisted at Crawley by another top Posh Academy graduate in Simon Davies (43). Both left Posh and played Premier League football before taking up coaching.

Matthew Etherington (right) and Simon Davies (left) with Posh Academy director Kieran Scarff. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"I am extremely excited,” Etherington told Sussex World. “This is a great opportunity for both myself and Simon, and we are raring to go. I have had really positive discussions with the owners over a period of time. It is clear to see that this club is set up to be successful.

"I have known Simon since we were 11. He is a very important person to me and is an excellent coach so I am delighted that he is joining me here. The biggest thing for me is attacking and scoring goals. If you can get that right, along with a lot of other things, you have always got a chance. I am really looking forward to meeting the lads and getting started at Southwater tomorrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reds director of football Chris Galley said: Mathew and Simon impressed me during the recruitment process, and it was clear to see that their ambitions match those of the club.

"We are well into the season now and are naturally wanting to push our way up the table as much as possible. I am confident that Matthew and Simon are the right people to ensure that happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would also like to thank Peterborough for their help in this process and for allowing us to take two valuable members of their coaching staff. This is a great opportunity for the pair of them, and I can’t wait to start working with them.”

Crawley co-chairman Preston Johnson added: “We are very confident they are the right candidates for the job. It was clear to us that the pair of them are data-driven in their approach, which is paramount for us and will be an even bigger focus for us going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Matthew is somebody who is willing to take risks and play aggressively, and we are looking forward to watching him in action.”

Etherington will make his management debut in a tough League Two game at home to Swindon Town next Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad