Posh old boys: Tomlin nails Cobblers, first Football League goal for former full-back, first defeat for ex-boss, and old defender leaves Championshop club after victory, Marcus Maddison at Spennymoor
Former Peterborough United star Lee Tomlin has started to dazzle for Doncaster Rovers in Lerague Two.
The talented forward has bounced back from a debut red card (at the hands of the referee who did his best to ruin a Posh match yesterday) to grab a couple of match-winning assists and he was at it again at Sixfields on Saturday. It was Tomlin who was brought down to win the penalty that enabled unbeaten Doncaster to end Northampton’s unbeaten start to the season.
It wasn’t such a good day at this level for ex-Posh boss Steve Evans whose Stevenage side lost their unbeaten record to a last-gasp goal at Salford, but a better one for one-time Posh loanee Omar Bogle who netted twice in Newport’s 4-0 win at Harrogate, and George Moncur who slotted a penalty in leaders’ Orient’s 4-2 home win over Hartlepool.
And congratulations to ex-Posh full Frazer Blake-Tracy who scored his first Football League goal to help Swindon to a 1-1 draw at Stockport.
Matt Godden was an unlucky loser as he scored twice in Coventry City’s 3-2 Championship defeat at Hull City. The Sky Blues are bottom and just two places above them are Russell Martin’s Swansea who went down 2-1 at Middlesbrough.
Most Popular
-
1
Events conspired against Peterborough United's players at Pride Park
-
2
Peterborough United: Live Blog as 10-man Posh beaten in stoppage time by Derby County
-
3
Grant McCann angered with referee for not spotting a clear dive as 10-man Peterborough United fell to a last-gasp defeat at Derby County
-
4
Peterborough United mugged by two late goals and a referee at Derby County
-
5
The new look League One SkyBet promotion odds following good starts from Peterborough United, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle
Former Posh defender Dean Holden was in caretaker charge of Stoke City’s 1-0 win at Blackburn Rovers, but left the club last night to make way for new boss Alex Neil and his coaching team.
Marcus Maddison was a second-half sub for Darlington in a 1-1 National League North draw at Spennymoor.