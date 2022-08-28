Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Tomlin (left) in action for Doncaster at Northampton Town. Photo: Pete Norton Getty Images.

The talented forward has bounced back from a debut red card (at the hands of the referee who did his best to ruin a Posh match yesterday) to grab a couple of match-winning assists and he was at it again at Sixfields on Saturday. It was Tomlin who was brought down to win the penalty that enabled unbeaten Doncaster to end Northampton’s unbeaten start to the season.

It wasn’t such a good day at this level for ex-Posh boss Steve Evans whose Stevenage side lost their unbeaten record to a last-gasp goal at Salford, but a better one for one-time Posh loanee Omar Bogle who netted twice in Newport’s 4-0 win at Harrogate, and George Moncur who slotted a penalty in leaders’ Orient’s 4-2 home win over Hartlepool.

And congratulations to ex-Posh full Frazer Blake-Tracy who scored his first Football League goal to help Swindon to a 1-1 draw at Stockport.

Matt Godden was an unlucky loser as he scored twice in Coventry City’s 3-2 Championship defeat at Hull City. The Sky Blues are bottom and just two places above them are Russell Martin’s Swansea who went down 2-1 at Middlesbrough.

Former Posh defender Dean Holden was in caretaker charge of Stoke City’s 1-0 win at Blackburn Rovers, but left the club last night to make way for new boss Alex Neil and his coaching team.