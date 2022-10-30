Hayden White in action for Posh in 2016. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The fans’ favourite left London Road for Blackburn Rovers of the Championship in August and on Saturday he scored the only goal of the game at Hull City to keep his side second in the table.

Szmodics now has three goals in 14 appearances (10 starts) for his new club.

Swansea City are also going well in the second tier, helped by the outstanding form of goalkeeper Steven Benda who was on loan at Posh last season. Benda made a couple of terrific saves yesterday as sixth-placed Swansea drew 1-1 at Bristol City.

Sammie Szmodics in action for Blackburn. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

In League One Nathaniel Mendez-Laing set up the opening goal of the game for Derby County at home to Bristol Rovers for David McGoldrick. McGoldrick went on to score the first professional hat-trick of his 18-year career in the first half of a 4-2 win over Bristol Rovers at Pride Park.

Posh record signing Mo Eisa is finally back in action after a six-month lay-off with injury. He’s appeared as a sub in the last two MK Dons matches. Dons followed a 2-0 win at Charlton with a goalless draw at Cheltenham yesterday.

In League Two Omar Bogle scored his first goal from open play since August to give Newport County a second minute lead at Northampton Town. The Welsh side held that lead until the 93rd minute when the third-placed Cobblers equalised.

Steve Evans was in the stands serving his latest touchline ban as Stevenage drew 1-1 at rock bottom Colchester to stay second, while Christy Pym conceded five goals and a penalty in a 5-2 home reverse at the hands of Swindon.

