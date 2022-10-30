Posh old boys: Szmodics on course for Premier League, record signing back in action after six months and a first goal in five years for a player Grant McCann once signed for Peterborough United
Former Peterborough United star Sammie Szmodics could be a Premier League player next season.
The fans’ favourite left London Road for Blackburn Rovers of the Championship in August and on Saturday he scored the only goal of the game at Hull City to keep his side second in the table.
Szmodics now has three goals in 14 appearances (10 starts) for his new club.
Swansea City are also going well in the second tier, helped by the outstanding form of goalkeeper Steven Benda who was on loan at Posh last season. Benda made a couple of terrific saves yesterday as sixth-placed Swansea drew 1-1 at Bristol City.
In League One Nathaniel Mendez-Laing set up the opening goal of the game for Derby County at home to Bristol Rovers for David McGoldrick. McGoldrick went on to score the first professional hat-trick of his 18-year career in the first half of a 4-2 win over Bristol Rovers at Pride Park.
Posh record signing Mo Eisa is finally back in action after a six-month lay-off with injury. He’s appeared as a sub in the last two MK Dons matches. Dons followed a 2-0 win at Charlton with a goalless draw at Cheltenham yesterday.
In League Two Omar Bogle scored his first goal from open play since August to give Newport County a second minute lead at Northampton Town. The Welsh side held that lead until the 93rd minute when the third-placed Cobblers equalised.
Steve Evans was in the stands serving his latest touchline ban as Stevenage drew 1-1 at rock bottom Colchester to stay second, while Christy Pym conceded five goals and a penalty in a 5-2 home reverse at the hands of Swindon.
Ex-Posh youth team player Josh Davison scored a late winner as AFC Wimbledon came from behind to beat Harrogate 3-2 and full-back Hayden White, a player signed by Posh in Grant McCann’s first stint as manager, claimed his first goal for almost five years as Walsall beat Rochdale 1-0.