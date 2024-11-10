Posh loan and old boy watch including a debut for league leaders, a striker's first goal in a year and where's Ronnie?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The winger played 65 minutes and went off with National League leaders York 2-1 up against Hartlepool. They went on to win 5-3.
On-loan Posh centre-back Romoney Crichlow played 90 minutes for Dagenham & Redbridge in a 1-1 draw at struggling Boston United. Former Posh man Junior Morias set up the Daggers goal. Another old boy Michael Bostwick played for Boston.
And on-loan Posh striker Jacob Wakeling played 74 minutes of Gillingham’s shock 1-0 win over League Two leaders Port Vale. Wakeling has not scored for Gillingham since his debut for the club on August 10.
OTHER POSH OLD BOYS
Defender Andrew Hughes gave away a penalty as Preston North End lost a Championship match 3-1 at Portsmouth.
Ephron Mason-Clark was a 90th minute substitute as Coventry City came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Sunderland.
Goalkeeper Christy Pym suffered a shoulder injury and had to come off after 31 minutes of a 1-0 League One defeat at Wrexham.
Striker Omar Bogle scored his first goal for a year in Crewe’s 1-1 League Two draw at Walsall.
Ronnie Edwards was nowhere to be seen again either in Southampton’s failing Premier League side who went down 2-0 at Wolves on Saturday, or in a Saints’ Under 21 fixture on Friday evening.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.