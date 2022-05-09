Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Peterborough United ended a disappointing season on a high at the weekend as they thrashed Blackpool.
Goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sammie Szmodics (2), Jack Marriott and Jack Taylor confirmed a big win for Posh, who ended the campaign in 22nd place - four points from safety.
The 5-0 win was the first time Posh had beaten the Seasiders in five meetings, after enduring four successive defeats.
Grant McCann’s side will now return to the third tier and hope for a swift return to the Championship.
1. Tigers to discuss new deal for loanee
Hull City have revealed they are set to discuss keeping Manchester United loanee Di'Shon Bernard beyond the summer. The defender made 26 appearances in the Championship this season. (Hull Live)
2. Sunderland plotting ambitious Birmingham swoop
Sunderland are reportedly hoping to use sporting director Kristjaan Speakman's close relationship with Jobe Bellingham's family to lure the teenager to Wearside. The 16-year-old has previously been linked with a reunion with his brother, Jude, at Borussia Dortmund. (Daily Mail)
3. Bournemouth targeting Terriers loanee
Bournemouth are keeping tabs on Huddersfield Town loanee Levi Colwill ahead of their return to the Premier League. It is unclear whether Thomas Tuchel will allow the 19-year-old to leave again since a number of his defenders look set to leave the club this summer. (Mail Online)
4. Championship club to interview Nottingham Forest flop
Blackburn Rovers are set to interview Chris Hughton for the vacant managerial job. The 63-year-old has been out of coaching since his failed stint at Nottingham Forest. (The Sun)