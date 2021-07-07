Posh have repelled raids from Cobblers and Gills for attacking midfielder

Ryan Broom in action for Posh.

Broom is on the transfer list with two years on his London Road contract remaining, but Posh are currently only interested in sales. The 24 year-old only moved to Posh from Cheltenham last summer, but started just five League One matches before moving to Burton Albion on loan.

Posh are also seeking permanent moves for the club’s other transfer-listed players goalkeeper Dan Gyollai, striker Mo Eisa and midfielder Serhat Tasdemir.

But Posh might allow Tasdemir to leave on loan initially. A fee has been agreed with National League side Barnet for the 20 year-old who is showing a reluctance to drop out of the Football League.

“We might let Serhat leave on loan to see if he likes it at Barnet,” Posh director of football Barry Fry said. “Our manager has told him if he stays he is only likely to play for the under 23s.