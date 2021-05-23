Posh fans say who they want to sign and sell! ‘Please don’t sell Dembele and JCH, but do try and sign Jerry Yates, Alex Pritchard and Morgan Rogers’

Blackpool striker Jerry Yates. Photo: Catherine Ivill, Getty Images.

We can’t lose Dembele and possibly JCH after a season where we finally get promoted surely? I’d understand if we were still in League One.

@Craigisted

Morgan Rogers who is on loan at Lincoln City from Manchester City. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

We’ve been linked with every striker in League One & League Two from what I’ve seen. I’d take Jerry Yates if Blackpool don’t get promoted.

@KyleOSullivan

If we get offered anywhere near £6m for JCH he has to be sold. Unlike Toney he’s not an all-round player. He’s just had a hot season and now is definitely the time to cash in. I doubt he would get 15 goals if he stays with us next season & his value would go down to more realistic levels. Sell.

@poshforever2

John Marquis is rubbish. Trust me. No way good enough for Championship.

@PaulPosh

Posh appear to have signed some exclusivity deal with Pompey so that all transfer rumours are about each others’ players... Ronan Curtis will be the next one!

@ReportPosh

As MacAnthony has said before, every player has a price. Obviously, the £5m from Bournemouth for JCH was nowhere near enough. We all thought Toney was irreplaceable, but look at JCH last season. The last player to score for fun at League One level was Jordan Rhodes who was sold for £8m.

@PaulGC84

Our best strategy has to be to keep as many first team players from last season as possible.If we lose either JCH or Dembele we will really struggle in the Championship.

@EspieJaz

I would keep Dembele. The higher the level the better he will get.

@joeldowland

Go fishing at the teams who don’t go up from League One. Ellis Simms, Jerry Yates at Blackpool. Jorge Grant, Morgan Rogers at Lincoln. Brannagan at Oxford.

@paul_gauntlett1

Whatever happens with JCH and the other forward players, we have to trust in the owners and manager to bring in adequate replacements. They’ve earned that opportunity.

@PaulHow195338679

Alex Pritchard next seasons sounds like a very good idea to me.

@andyfairch

Frankie Kent is a Posh legend in the making.