News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Posh dismiss reports linking them with a National League midfielder as Kyprianou, Edwards and Katongo prepare for international action

Peterborough United have dismissed reports linking them with a move for highly-rated Altrincham Town midfielder Chris Conn-Clarke.
By Alan Swann
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.
Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.

A national journalist made the link earlier this week, claiming Posh were keeping tabs on the 21 year-old former Fleetwood Town player and Northern Ireland age group international with a view to making a transfer bid in January.

But the PT has been told Posh have no interest in a player with seven goals from midfield for his National League club this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh believe they are well stocked for central midfielders with Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Ryan De Havilland and Harrison Burrows all capable of playing in the position at League One level.

Kyprianou could make his senior international debut for Cyprus against Norway in a European Championship qualifier in Larnaca tonight (7.45pm).

Most Popular

Cyprus are bottom of their group having lost all five matches so far.

England Under 20s have a European Elite League fixture in Romania today (4pm).

England pair Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo are in that squad.

Related topics:Ronnie EdwardsNational LeagueCyprusFleetwood Town