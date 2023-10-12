Posh dismiss reports linking them with a National League midfielder as Kyprianou, Edwards and Katongo prepare for international action
A national journalist made the link earlier this week, claiming Posh were keeping tabs on the 21 year-old former Fleetwood Town player and Northern Ireland age group international with a view to making a transfer bid in January.
But the PT has been told Posh have no interest in a player with seven goals from midfield for his National League club this season.
Posh believe they are well stocked for central midfielders with Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Ryan De Havilland and Harrison Burrows all capable of playing in the position at League One level.
Kyprianou could make his senior international debut for Cyprus against Norway in a European Championship qualifier in Larnaca tonight (7.45pm).
Cyprus are bottom of their group having lost all five matches so far.
England Under 20s have a European Elite League fixture in Romania today (4pm).
England pair Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo are in that squad.