Posh defender is copying Cristiano Ronaldo while he waits patiently for his first-team chance
Peterborough United defender Joe Tomlinson is prepared to be patient as he waits for his chance to shine in the first-team.
The 22 year-old has started just three games for Posh since his move from National League Eastleigh in July 2021 and none since the Championship home defeat at the hands of Sheffield United last January.
There are some Posh fans who believe that should change given the disappointing form of fellow left-sided defender, and current first-team wingback, Harrison Burrow. There has even been speculation Tomlinson wanted to leave on loan as he did last season when playing for Swindon Town in League Two following a January loan move.
An interview in a recent matchday Posh programme seemed to knock that speculation on the head.
"Pateince is the key for me now,” Tomlinson insisted. “I believe in myself and I believe I can play a really big part in this team, but I have to make sure I am fit and ready to for when my opportunity does come.
"It is the toughest part of football not playing and last season until January I struggled with it a lot.
"This season I have learnt from that and I am using a different mindset to try and stay positive and not get too down about it.
"I have a long way to go in my career and I have a lot of ways to improve so it a case of finding a way of doing just that and getting better while not playing regularly.
“Wing-back is a very demanding position from a physical point of view and mentally you have to remain switched on at all times.”
Tomlinson also believes hard work and dedication will be beneficial for his long-term career. He apes the great Cristiano Ronaldo as far as his attitude to training is concerned.
"I have always looked up to Ronaldo, and the storues I heard about him suggested he was the first to arrive for training and the last to leave,” Tomlinson added. “And I try and make sure I do the same.
"When I was in the Southampton Academy we were always being told about James Ward-Prowse and he was the same. I vowed to do the same.
"It’s about finding those little extra margins that can help you on the pitch. It is those little 1 per cents that can make all the difference.”