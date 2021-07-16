Posh co-owner brands a need for Covid passports to gain entry into football grounds ‘a disgrace’

Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: Getty Images.

From Monday (July 19) - the so-called ‘Freedom Day’ - all restrictions at football stadia will be lifted meaning home and away fans can watch match agains.

But the UK Government will reserve the right to ask spectators to show proof of vaccination against Covid to gain admission to ‘large-scale’ events. At the moment venues are merely encouraged to ask for evidence.

But MacAnthony ‘hates’ that idea, especially for younger people who data suggests have little chance of falling ill with Covid.

MacAntony made his feelings known during exchanges with followers of his Twitter account @DMAC102. He said: “As of now there is no law or rules about needing it (a Covid passport), but it would be a disgrace if it becomes a reality. If you’re worried about having serious issues with Covid, go get vaccinated. If you don’t want to do that, then stay away from crowded places, but it’s time now to stop asking everybody else to change their way of life for you.

“I am vaccinated. I have studied the data/risks for me if I now get Covid & I am fine being around unvaccinated people. That’s my choice and how I decide to live my life. I personally don’t believe children should be vaccinated/covid tested/masked & I don’t believe in vaccine passports.

“We all know the data, science, risks, age groups and so on. Multiple vaccines are now available for those most at risk. Time for normality to resume. Covid like other respiratory viruses is here to stay & we have to learn to live with it in our society.

“It’s the fact that young, healthy people who don’t need it will have to go get PCR tests or not get in etc. These young people have sacrificed so much through the pandemic for ‘the vulnerable’ and now we punish them with this?