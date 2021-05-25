Posh are still waiting on Siriki and the player is warned to be wary of a ‘difficult transfer market’

Siriki Dembele (blue, centre) scores for Posh against Lincoln.

Posh want to discuss extending the 24 year-old’s contract following his pivotal role in securing promotion back to the Championship.

But Dembele has recently changed agents and they have yet to contact Posh director of football Barry Fry to arrange a meeting.

Dembele is about to enter the last year of his existing deal and club policy dictates he will be placed on the transfer list if he turns a new offer down.

Siriki Dembele.

“That doesn’t automatically mean we will sell him,” Fry said. “It is the club policy to put players on the transfer list under these circumstances, but we would still expect a decent fee.

“Siriki needs to be careful. It’s likely to be a difficult transfer market this summer. Premier League clubs will only be setting their budgets right now and it could be the money available in the top two divisions isn’t as great as normal.

“You watch Siriki sometimes and you’d willingly pay a few bob for him, but on other occasions his body language will let him down.

“We want Siriki to stay, but he told me on Friday his agents would be in touch and as yet I have heard nothing.”

Dembele handed in a written transfer request in January, but Posh kept him in the hope and expectation he would play a big part in the club’s League One promotion push.