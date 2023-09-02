News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Portsmouth vs Peterborough United: Posh get back to action after deadline day drama

Peterborough United travel to face Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday (September 2, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 10:13 BST
Is Ephron Mason-Clark set to play up front this afternoon? Photo: Joe Dent.Is Ephron Mason-Clark set to play up front this afternoon? Photo: Joe Dent.
Is Ephron Mason-Clark set to play up front this afternoon? Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh fans will have to wait to see Jacob Wakeling as he was signed after the window for registration.

Jonson Clarke-Harris is able to play for Posh after a late move to Bristol Rovers failed to materialise but whether he does remains to be seen.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Portsmouth vs Posh

Show new updates
10:59 BST

Other news

Ronnie Edwards stayed after Posh did not receive a satisfactory offer and Josh Knight now looks set to be offered a new contract.

All the drama as it happens can be found here:

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/deadline-day-blog-a-dramatic-end-to-an-eventful-day-as-jch-transfer-collapses-4273264

10:49 BST

and Clarke-Harris is still here but not through choice...

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/jonson-clarke-harris-remains-a-peterborough-united-player-after-an-agreed-move-to-bristol-rovers-collapsed-4278057

10:47 BST

So, a reminder of what did happen last night?

Posh have a new man in the door.

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-sign-a-striker-from-league-two-4278000

10:06 BST

Wake up!!

Well, that was a late one wasn’t it?

Yet, we’re on the road already to Portsmouth with it still not being clear what Posh’s forward line will look like.

We know Wakeling won’t be avaialble but will Clarke-Harris play? We’ll have to wait and see.

You’d have to imagine he’ll have hardly slept having been travelling between Portsmouth and Bristol.

Related topics:PortsmouthJonson Clarke-HarrisFratton ParkBristol Rovers