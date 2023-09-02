Portsmouth boss thrilled with his side's relentless domination of Peterborough United
Pompey were worthy winners once overcoming an indifferent start when they fell behind to a Ricky-Jade Jones goal. They also played the final 15 minutes (including added time) following a red card for midfielder Joe Morrell.
Three goals in a 20-minute spell either side of half-time turned the game on its head in favour of a Pompey side who are fifth in League One after an unbeaten six-game start to the season.
Pompey had drawn their previous two League One games 0-0, but they found their goal touch against Posh who needed Nicholas Bilokapic in good form to keep the score down.
Mousinho told the Portsmouth News: ‘‘The important thing is the result first and foremost, but the performance was outstanding.
"We were outstanding for 70 minutes after a bit of an indifferent start. I didn’t think we were terrible, but they caught us on the break and scored a decent-enough goal.
"Our reaction after that was excellent. From thereon we looked the better side, particularly in the second half when we were excellent. A couple of players got their second wind and it was relentless kicking into the Fratton End.
"We wanted to try and score more goals. We didn’t necessarily feel we weren't scoring because of how defensive we had been. We just needed a bit more creativity going forward and a bit more quality in some of those moments.
“We got that against Peterborough and that was achieved with trying to be expansive in terms of the way we were playing.
“It was thoroughly, thoroughly deserved. We didn't look threatened at all until we went down to 10 men, so performance-wise we are really, really happy.’
“We had chance after chance, a few goalmouth scrambles and their goalkeeper made a couple of great saves. We hit the bar and there were loads of set-pieces.”