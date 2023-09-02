Pompey were worthy winners once overcoming an indifferent start when they fell behind to a Ricky-Jade Jones goal. They also played the final 15 minutes (including added time) following a red card for midfielder Joe Morrell.

Three goals in a 20-minute spell either side of half-time turned the game on its head in favour of a Pompey side who are fifth in League One after an unbeaten six-game start to the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey had drawn their previous two League One games 0-0, but they found their goal touch against Posh who needed Nicholas Bilokapic in good form to keep the score down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholas Bilokapic of Peterborough United claims the ball against Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Mousinho told the Portsmouth News: ‘‘The important thing is the result first and foremost, but the performance was outstanding.

"We were outstanding for 70 minutes after a bit of an indifferent start. I didn’t think we were terrible, but they caught us on the break and scored a decent-enough goal.

"Our reaction after that was excellent. From thereon we looked the better side, particularly in the second half when we were excellent. A couple of players got their second wind and it was relentless kicking into the Fratton End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wanted to try and score more goals. We didn’t necessarily feel we weren't scoring because of how defensive we had been. We just needed a bit more creativity going forward and a bit more quality in some of those moments.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson at Fratton Park. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“We got that against Peterborough and that was achieved with trying to be expansive in terms of the way we were playing.

“It was thoroughly, thoroughly deserved. We didn't look threatened at all until we went down to 10 men, so performance-wise we are really, really happy.’