Popular Peterborough United midfielder makes a classy departure from London Road
The 26 year-old falls out of contract at Posh on June 30, but has already been informed he won’t be offered a new one.
Fuchs suffered two serious injuries last season, without which he would have featured in more than the 11 games he did manage.
Fuchs was signed from Scottish Premier League side Dundee United in January 2022. He made 61 appearances for the club without scoring.
Fuchs, who has played professionally in five different countries, sent a message to Posh fans over the weekend.
It read: ‘As I close this chapter of my journey I want to extend my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you. The last two years have been a roller coaster of highs and lows, marked by challenging injuries and unforgettable moments on the field.
‘Your support during my time at the club, through both the good times and the bad, has meant a lot to me. It has been an honour to fight for our team, driven by your cheers and passion. Thank you for embracing me as part of this incredible community.’
The full Posh retained list is expected to be released early this week.
