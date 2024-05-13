Popular Peterborough United midfielder makes a classy departure from London Road

By Alan Swann
Published 13th May 2024, 11:00 BST
Jeando Fuchs. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Jeando Fuchs. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Popular Peterborough United midfielder Jeando Fuchs has confirmed his departure from London Road on social media.

The 26 year-old falls out of contract at Posh on June 30, but has already been informed he won’t be offered a new one.

Fuchs suffered two serious injuries last season, without which he would have featured in more than the 11 games he did manage.

Fuchs was signed from Scottish Premier League side Dundee United in January 2022. He made 61 appearances for the club without scoring.

Jeando Fuchs. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Jeando Fuchs. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Fuchs, who has played professionally in five different countries, sent a message to Posh fans over the weekend.

It read: ‘As I close this chapter of my journey I want to extend my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you. The last two years have been a roller coaster of highs and lows, marked by challenging injuries and unforgettable moments on the field.

‘Your support during my time at the club, through both the good times and the bad, has meant a lot to me. It has been an honour to fight for our team, driven by your cheers and passion. Thank you for embracing me as part of this incredible community.’

The full Posh retained list is expected to be released early this week.

