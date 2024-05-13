Jeando Fuchs. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Popular Peterborough United midfielder Jeando Fuchs has confirmed his departure from London Road on social media.

The 26 year-old falls out of contract at Posh on June 30, but has already been informed he won’t be offered a new one.

Fuchs suffered two serious injuries last season, without which he would have featured in more than the 11 games he did manage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fuchs was signed from Scottish Premier League side Dundee United in January 2022. He made 61 appearances for the club without scoring.

Jeando Fuchs. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Fuchs, who has played professionally in five different countries, sent a message to Posh fans over the weekend.

It read: ‘As I close this chapter of my journey I want to extend my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you. The last two years have been a roller coaster of highs and lows, marked by challenging injuries and unforgettable moments on the field.

‘Your support during my time at the club, through both the good times and the bad, has meant a lot to me. It has been an honour to fight for our team, driven by your cheers and passion. Thank you for embracing me as part of this incredible community.’