Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh striker Jack Marriott cuts a dejected figure after Portsmouth score the winning goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Pompey, roared on by a noisy home crowd, came from behind to beat Posh and maintain an unbeaten League One record, although they lost top spot to Ipswich Town on goal difference after the Tractor Boys won 2-0 at Accrington Stankley.

"I thought it was a great performance and a great win.’ Lowery told the Portsmouth News. ‘We showed a lot of character to come from 1-0 down and I’m really pleased with the display.

"We stuck to our game plan well, missed out their pressure and tried to put them under pressure, which I thought we did and then that told in the end with the two goals we scored.

Joe Ward of Posh in action with Ronan Curtis of Portsmouth. Joe Dent/theposh.com

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s a massive statement from us. They’ve just come down from the Championship and they'll be right up there so it’s a big statement from us to put in the performance that we did.

“We knew that they were going to press, we knew that they’d like to jump and press us so we just tried to eliminate that by playing a bit more direct and I think it worked today.”

On loan Spurs teenager Dane Scarlett scored both Pompey goals to make it four goals for his new club in eight days.

Manager Dan Cowley appears to have landed a real coup of a signing in his bid to take Pompey back to the Championship.

"Jose Mourino said Dane is a diamond,” Cowley told the Portsmouth News. “But he’s our diamond right now and we will cherish him and look after him.