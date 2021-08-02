Poku signs for Peterborough United after an 18-month pursuit

Kwame Poku after signing for Posh. Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have paid an undisclosed fee for the 19 year-old attacking player who will wear the number 15 shirt at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I am really excited about this signing. He is a young player I have watched for the last 18 months. We enquired about him last season and we have continued to monitor his progress.

“He had a bit of a stop-start season last year, which can happen with young ones. He can play as a 10 and he can play wide right or even wide left at a push. He is a talented boy and I believe he has real potential. It is a really good signing for the football club.”

Poku, who made his Ghana debut last term for two African Cup of Nation qualifiers, made 75 appearances for Colchester, scoring six goals. His last two goals for the club came in a 3-0 win over Carlisle United in March.

Poku said: “I am really happy to be here, it has taken a little while because I have actually had Covid, but it is all good, things like that can happen, I am really looking forward to getting started. This club have shown they can develop younger players and I am excited to get going.