Kwame Poku in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Poku was the outstanding Posh player during pre-season, but suffered a calf injury before the opening game of the season at Cheltenham.

The 21 year-old won’t be risked in the Tuesday night game against Sheffield Wednesday (7.45pm kick off) and is unlikely to be used in Saturday’s match against Lincoln City, also at the Weston Homes Stadium.

McCann also gave an update on long-term injury victims Dan Butler and Ollie Norburn. Butler hasn’t played since damaging ankle ligaments in a match against Millwall last December, while Norburn has been absent since February because of knee ligament damage.

Dan Butler limps off with an injury last December. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“Kwame is not ready, but he’s not far away,” McCann said. “He’s been running and sprinting so could we rush him back to play tomorrow or Saturday? Possibly, but we won’t because there remains a risk of aggravating the problem and he would then be out for longer.

"He’s too valuable a player and it’s too early in the season for that. We want him back as quickly as possible, but he is to be 100% right.

"Dan Butler was back on the grass today which was great to see. He’s still a little way off and he will probably have to play several under 21 matches to get him back up to full fitness.

"Ollie Norbun has been lapping the field which was also good to see. He’s also a way off returning, but seeing injured players back out running and working gives the other players a lift.”