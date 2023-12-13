Kwame Poku in action for Posh against Oxford last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent.theposh.com.

Poku is one of the ‘Fab Four’ forwards whose skills have helped propel Posh to within a point of the automatic promotion places in League One.

The 22 year-old has scored seven of the 40 Posh League One goals – the most by a team in the division – and contributed six assists which is the joint most in the division alongside Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton), Nat Mendez-Laing (Derby), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) and Portsmouth’s set-piece maestro Jack Sparkes.

“I’m privileged to be part of this team,” Poku admitted. “The football is good, the team is playing really well and everyone is finding form.

"The forwards don’t really talk about much. We are just playing football and we have just clicked. Even when Joel Randall and Ricky Jade-Jones weren’t in the team I could see they were good players so I’m not surprised how well they have done.

“I’m confident and playing with a free mind. I’m relaxed and trying things with a smile on my face. I’m just trying to play the best football I can without worrying what others think.

"I can improve certainly on my right foot. You need to be able to go both ways and be unpredictable to be a top player, and my attitude is just to keep trying things. I pride myself on trying to make sure my next action is better than my previous one.

"It’s important I try to make the best decisions and it helps having Peter Kioso with me. I can pass to him or be aggressive myself.

"We dominated Oxford last weekend, certainly after we scored the first goal, which shows how well we are playing.”