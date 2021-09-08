Poku at the double in easy win for Peterborough United Under 23s, a new signing and Posh youths are held
Summer signing Kwame Poku scored twice as Peterborough United beat Watford 4-0 in an Under 23 League match at the Westion Homes Stadium today (September 8).
Posh were in control at half-time thanks to Poku’s two goals - the second was a stunner from long range - and a neat Joel Randall finish. Manu Fernandez completed the scoring with a header in the second half.
Posh confirmed the capture of former Huddersfield Town forward, and Manchester City, trialist, before the game.
Posh: Lakin, O’Connell, Powell, Barker, Edwards, Fernandez, Oluwabori, Harris, Kanu, Poku, Randall. Subs | Bojang, Peters, Ishola, Gyamf.
**Posh under 18s drew 2-2 at Colchester in their latest Youth Alliance League match on Saturday.
Lewis Darlington and an unnamed trialist scored for Posh.