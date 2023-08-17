News you can trust since 1948
Point deduction for Peterborough United's League One rivals.

Peterborough United’s League One rivals Reading have been docked a point and hit with a suspended penalty for failing to pay wages on three separate occasions last season.
By Alan Swann
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 12:05 BST

The suspended penalty of three points will only be applied should the club fail to pay players' wages on time on any further occasion between now and June 30, 2024 or should our the club owner fail to deposit an amount equating to 125 per cent of the club's monthly wage bill into a designated account as he has been directed by an independent disciplinary commission.

Reading have now become the first club to be hit with three EFL points deductions in three successive seasons.

The Royals are now 18th in League One with two points from three matches. They had picked up their first win of the season, 1-0 at home to Cheltenham, on Tuesday.

Posh won 1-0 at Reading on the opening day of the League One season.

