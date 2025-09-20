Plymouth Argyle vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh make mammoth League One trip

By Ben Jones
Published 20th Sep 2025, 10:00 BST
Jacob Mendy in action for Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes.placeholder image
Jacob Mendy in action for Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes.
Peterborough United travel to Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle in League One action (September 19, 3pm).

Posh can travel in the confidence of having picked up their first win of the season and are further boosted by the news that new signing Ben Woods is back in contention following a hand injury.

Plymouth sit 17th in the table after a less than impressive start to life in League One following relegation from the Championship.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Plymouth vs Posh

22:09 BST

Welcome!

The longest trip of the season is here!

It’s around a 560-mile round trip and if you are not one of the barmy fans making it then you can follow the action right here.

Related topics:League OnePlymouth
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice