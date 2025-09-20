Plymouth Argyle vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh make mammoth League One trip
Posh can travel in the confidence of having picked up their first win of the season and are further boosted by the news that new signing Ben Woods is back in contention following a hand injury.
Plymouth sit 17th in the table after a less than impressive start to life in League One following relegation from the Championship.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Plymouth vs Posh
Welcome!
The longest trip of the season is here!
It’s around a 560-mile round trip and if you are not one of the barmy fans making it then you can follow the action right here.