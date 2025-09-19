Plymouth Argyle boss believes Peterborough United are in a 'false position'

Plymouth Argyle boss Tom Cleverley(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Plymouth Argyle boss Tom Cleverley believes that Peterborough United are in a false position in League One.

Posh make the long trip to Home Park on Saturday sitting at the foot of League One but they are travelling with the confidence gained from picking up their first win of the season- in all competitions- against Wycombe Wanderers last week.

Plymouth, who were relegated from the Championship last season, have not acclimatised to life in League One as well as many expected sit just 17th in the table, picking up nine points from their eight games. They, however, also picked up a morale-boosting victory on Saturday as they beat Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road and they did it despite being locked at 2-2 when they went down to ten men in the 49th minute.

As such, captain Joe Andrews will be suspended for the clash with Posh and star man, midfielder Caleb Watts has also been ruled out with a serious hamstring injury picked up against Luton, which is set to see him ruled out for up to four months.

Tom Cleverley will have to watch the match from the stands after being sent off himself in the Luton match but he had plenty of praise for Posh in his pre-match press conference, who he does not believe are a side worthy of being bottom of the table.

He told Plymouth Live: “If you watch Peterborough's performance against Wycombe they are definitely not a bottom side. If you look at their team that started their first game of the season against Cardiff, I think you will see two faces on Saturday that started that game against Cardiff. They are a different team.

"If you see who has fielded the youngest team in the division this season you will see Peterborough. They won't be a young team on Saturday. They have a couple of young players but there will be a significantly older team than we will be. I think they are in a false position right now.

"The performance against Wycombe says that and there will be absolutely no talk of us playing the bottom side. However, I do think it's all about us and what we do on Saturday, and we go through our same preparation, our same level of commitment and we give ourselves the best chance of winning.

"Ever since I was a player at United I have not had an easy game of football. Especially in the EFL there is never, ever an easy game of football.

"Like I said, they are in a false position, but Saturday is all about us. It's not about where Peterborough are or the badge on their chest, or their league position or their form, it's all about us. That is what the focus will be the closer we get to kick-off."