Residents in Peterborough have been advised to find alternative parking arrangements for the coming week as Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park on Oundle Road in closed.

The car park is closed because of the presence of the Peterborough Mart Fair from Thursday Match 14 to Sunday March 24.

This means that the car park, which is located less than a minute’s walk from Posh’s Weston Homes Stadium is unavailable for Wednesday night’s home match against Stevenage and Saturday’s visit of Portsmouth, when almost 4000 visiting supporters are expected.