Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park closed- fans advised to find alternative parking for Peterborough United's matches against Stevenage and Portsmouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents in Peterborough have been advised to find alternative parking arrangements for the coming week as Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park on Oundle Road in closed.
The car park is closed because of the presence of the Peterborough Mart Fair from Thursday Match 14 to Sunday March 24.
This means that the car park, which is located less than a minute’s walk from Posh’s Weston Homes Stadium is unavailable for Wednesday night’s home match against Stevenage and Saturday’s visit of Portsmouth, when almost 4000 visiting supporters are expected.
Nearby car parks are located at Sand Martin House, the Key Theatre and Bishop’s Road and Car Haven just off Bishop’s Road.