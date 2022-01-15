PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United players had no answer to the skill and speed of the Sky Blues

The visitors romped to a 4-1 win at the start of a tough run of January games for Posh.
It was tough to find a Posh man of the match.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.
1. DAI CORNELL
He has to save the first Coventry goal, and he didn't make much of an attempt to save the second goal. The best Posh player in the second-half when he made a few fine saves, but the damage had been done by then 6.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
His terrific workrate and attitude is no longer masking his errors in possession. He defended pretty well when Posh moved to a back three, but he then killed the game by slicing into his own net 5.
3. BALI MUMBA
A real fall down to earth after the heroics of the previous weekend. He started the game brightly and positively at left-back, but he was caught in possession for the second goal after 25 minutes and he never recovered. Played right wing-back after the formation change, but Posh hardly saw the ball for the final hour 5.
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
Confident in possession, but he has a left foot he doesn't trust. The movement of the Coventry forwards and midfielders was too much for the teenager at times. Booked after tripping O'Hare 5.