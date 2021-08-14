PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United players emerge from a difficult week to deliver some much-improved performances

Posh were rock solid at the back and looked dangerous going forward once Siriki Dembele was thrown into the action.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4 Very Poor
1. CHRISTY PYM
He'll have far busier afternoons, but he was a calm presence behind an excellent set of defenders. Handled what he had to very well and beaten by a superb close-range strike. 7
2. FRANKIE KENT
Excellent comeback from a difficult first week of the season. One brilliant block to thwart Ravel Morrison. Weak header led to the Derby goal, but the only blemish in his defensive performance. Wasn't always accurate with his passing. 7.5.
3. NATHAN THOMPSON
Very impressive at the centre of a back three. Made numerous interceptions because he read the game so well. He'll be far more use in the heart of a three than at right-back I suspect. Took a caution for the team. 8
4. MARK BEEVERS
Very strong defensive display even after picking up a soft early caution. Substituted when Posh were chasing the game late on 8.