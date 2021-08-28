PLAYER RATINGS: Honour in defeat for a committed set of Peterborough United players

They were finally broken down by a 94th minute goal as they suffered a 1-0 defeat, but the players deserved the ovation they received from the home crowd.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Oustanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
1. CHRISTY PYM
Excellent from a goalkeeper who looked much more proactive in this game. One fine save in each half and stood up to a host of set-pieces well. Kicked the ball well 8.
2. FRANKIE KENT
Played in the centre of a back three and was imperious throughout. Outstanding in the air. 9.
3. NATHAN THOMPSON
Occasionally caught out by the speed of tough Championship opponents, but a great shift nonetheless. 8
4. DAN BUTLER
Played in an unusual position on the left of a back three and acquitted himself very well. Gave balance to the back three. Outpaced on the outside for the only goal 8.