Jack Marriott in action for Posh against West Brom. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

PLAYER RATINGS: Honour in defeat for a committed set of Peterborough United players

Peterborough United’s committed players went toe-to-toe with Championship promotion favourites West Brom at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight (August 28).

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 11:02 pm

They were finally broken down by a 94th minute goal as they suffered a 1-0 defeat, but the players deserved the ovation they received from the home crowd.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Oustanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

1. CHRISTY PYM

Excellent from a goalkeeper who looked much more proactive in this game. One fine save in each half and stood up to a host of set-pieces well. Kicked the ball well 8.

Photo Sales

2. FRANKIE KENT

Played in the centre of a back three and was imperious throughout. Outstanding in the air. 9.

Photo Sales

3. NATHAN THOMPSON

Occasionally caught out by the speed of tough Championship opponents, but a great shift nonetheless. 8

Photo Sales

4. DAN BUTLER

Played in an unusual position on the left of a back three and acquitted himself very well. Gave balance to the back three. Outpaced on the outside for the only goal 8.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4