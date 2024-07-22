Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over £85,000 has now been raised towards the Tommy Robson Statue Fund.

Plans to create a bronze statue to honour Peterborough United legend Tommy Robson has taken a giant leap forward.

The TR11 Committee- which has been heading up the fundraising efforts for the statue of Posh’s all-time record appearance maker- held its latest fundraising event on last week.

Club chairman Darragh MacAnthony was the special guest at an evening at Indian restaurant 1498 Spice Affair in which he answered a number of questions from fans but also made an £8,000 donation to the cause.

Darragh MacAnthony with Helen Robson and host of the night Adi Mowles. Photo: Peterborough United.

The donation was enough to take the money raised so far to over £85,000 which is the threshold after which the committee will be able to formally enter the planning stage by starting to finalise the look, design and final cost of the statue with selected sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn.

Mr Hedges-Quinn is the same sculptor that created the Chris Turner statue that currently stands outside of the club’s London Road stadium.

The milestone comes after several years of fundraising- which begun during the pandemic- after Robson sadly passed away in October 2020 following a battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

MacAnthony said: "I spoke with Tommy's wife Helen at the start of the evening and I know how much this statue will mean to her and of course the Posh fanbase.

"When I was invited to attend the fundraiser, it was a no-brainer because we all know the impact Tommy made not just on the pitch, but off it as well.

"It was a good night and credit to all of the committee for what they have done to this point, it really is a tremendous effort."

Adi Mowles, who heads up the TR11 Committee, added: “It was another excellent night and I want to say a massive thank you to the staff, who as ever, treated us to some good food and hospitality.

"I want to say a big thank you to the chairman, for his incredibly generous donation, which will allow us to move forward."

Fundraising efforts towards the statue will continue and have been boosted by ongoing sales from the specially-commissioned TR11 shirts, produced by local company MOTIQ Sports. Orders can still be made online. Deliveries to those who have made their orders in the first batch are expected to arrive early next week.

