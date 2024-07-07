Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edwin Overland was the voice of sports broadcasting in Peterborough for almost 30 years.

Sports broadcasting legend Edwin Overland has passed away at the age of 81.

Overland- known by many as Uncle Edwin- spent a career spanning over 40 years providing coverage across Cambridgeshire.

He became synonymous and much loved for his commentary of Posh matches between 1993 and 2022 for BBC Radio Cambridgeshire as well as the Peterborough Panthers.

Edwin Overland (left) and Bob Burrows commentating on Peterborough United away at Swansea in 2010.

He worked alongside well known names such as Bob Burrows, Tommy Robson, Matthew Gill and Adi Mowles.

He also worked for many years as an announcer at Peterborough Panthers Speedway as well as at King’s Lynn; a team he also commentated on for BBC Radio Norfolk.

He was at Radio Cambridgeshire from its outset in 1982, first working as a reporter before going on to commentate on Cambridge United before making the move over to Posh.

Edwin’s first career was as a teacher after leaving York St John College in 1964.

Edwin Overland with representatives of the Peterborough Panthers Speedway team.

He returned home to Cambridgeshire and spent 23 years as a Deputy Head Teacher in Leverington, close to Wisbech before making the full time move into sports broadcasting.

The news was announced on Sunday evening (July 7) with a number of former colleagues sharing tributes on social media.

Journalist as well as former Panthers promoter and team manager Peter Oakes said: “There was only one Edwin Overland. A radio giant in two sports who would have become a national figure had he not been devoted to teaching but above all else he was such a wonderful person.

“He will now be able to watch, listen and laugh again and Ken Dodd will be tickled that he will be in the audience in that theatre in the heavens. RIP Edwin.”

Former Producer at Radio Cambridgeshire Paul Stainton said: “Remembering a friend and a lovely man tonight.”

Former BBC Cambs pundit Adi Mowles said: “The news is desperately sad. Edwin was a lovely, lovely man who I spent many hours with when I was allowed to do punditry on BBC Radio Cambs.”