1 . PETER MCNAMEE

The first Football League win for Posh against Cobblers arrived in February, 1961. Peter McNamee (pictured), Terry Bly and Ray Smith scored the goals in a 3-0 win at the County Ground for a team heading for the Fourth Division title in their first season as a Football League club. Posh had drawn 3-3 in the home game after falling 3-0 down in the first-half. McNamee scored twice in a 3-2 win over Cobblers in a Division Three game in 1962. Photo: David Lowndes