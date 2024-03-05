Posh have won 17 and lost seven of the 28 clashes. They haven’t lost one since a 1-0 reverse in April, 2006 when ex-Posh striker Scott McGleish scored the only goal early in a League One game following a mistake by Sean St Ledger.
Posh have also won 12 and lost seven of the 28 away games so plenty of club derby day heroes for us to recall here...
1. PETER MCNAMEE
The first Football League win for Posh against Cobblers arrived in February, 1961. Peter McNamee (pictured), Terry Bly and Ray Smith scored the goals in a 3-0 win at the County Ground for a team heading for the Fourth Division title in their first season as a Football League club. Posh had drawn 3-3 in the home game after falling 3-0 down in the first-half. McNamee scored twice in a 3-2 win over Cobblers in a Division Three game in 1962. Photo: David Lowndes
2. COLIN GARWOOD
Colin Garwood hit a hat-trick in a 4-0 Posh win over Cobblers in a Division Three game in May, 1968. Photo: n
3. JIM HALL
Former Cobblers' centre forward Jim Hall scored the only goal for Posh in a Division Four game in September, 1969 in front of just over 8,500 fans. Photo: s
4. PETER PRICE
Peter Price scored the only goal for Posh v Cobblers in a Division Four game in April, 1972. Photo: David Lowndes