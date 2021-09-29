Sammis Szmodics comes into my line-up. Photo: Joe Dent.

PICK THE POSH TEAM: Where else is there to turn for Peterborough United?

I am once again picking the team and this one is for the visit of Bournemouth tonight (September 29).

By Ben Jones
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 5:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 9:53 am

I found this one very tricky, on a few occasions there were players I wouldn’t mind seeing dropped, Dan Butler for one, but the squad is so thin that I don’t fancy the replacement any more than who he would be replacing. Joe Tomlinson has made an enormous step-up and I question whether he is ready and I don’t particularly don’t want to find that out against ex-Premier League Bournemouth.

Siriki Dembele has not been risked because it’s a long season, he needs to be 100 percent right before he comes back in.

I am playing a 4-2-3-1 formation and as ever, this is my personal selection, not what I think Darren Ferguson will do.

1. DAVID CORNELL

Continues to be solid. Has been let down by his defenders in away games.

Photo Sales

2. DAN BUTLER

Had a shocker at Coventry. I wish there was someone else but I'm not sure I would throw Joe Tomlinson at the deep end like that.

Photo Sales

3. FRANKIE KENT

Started well against Coventry, needs to stay switched on for the whole 90, especially against a team as good going forward as Bournemouth.

Photo Sales

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

A no-brainer at this point. I don't see how Beevers gets back in when he is fit.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3