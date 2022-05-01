Sixfields, home of Northampton Town, appears to be empty in this picture from last month. Photo: Pete Norton, Getty Images.

Numerous long hauls have now been confirmed with trips to Devon to tackle Plymouth (290 miles) and Exeter (190 miles) and to the north-west to face Morecambe (204 miles) and Fleetwood (199 miles) on the 2022-23 fixture list. A first trip to Forest Green (160 miles) will also take place which at least will be a new ground for Posh fans, as will Morecambe as they have changed venues since Joe Lewis kept Darren Ferguson’s all-star League Two side at bay at Christmas, 2007.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tranmere Rovers (186 miles) and Bristol Rovers (172 miles) could also yet win promotion from League Two. For the sake of the weary travellers among the Posh support let’s hope Northampton Town (40 miles) and Mansfield (56 miles) take the two remaining promotion places. Posh already have a first Football League trip to Cambridge United (40 miles) for over 20 years to look forward to. That 2001-02 season in Division Two is the last time Posh, Cobblers and the Us all played in the same division.

Wigan’s promotion from League One (167 miles) is to be welcomed, but the loss of Rotherham (94 miles) less so. Sunderland’s (204 miles) return to the Championship through the play-offs would be much more preferable than MK Dons (50 miles) going up.