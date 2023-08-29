Janos Bodnar (left) played for Posh U21s against QPR. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

It finished 7-1 to the Championship side’s youngsters against a Posh team shorn of many regulars who had instead travelled with the first team for a Carabao Cup tie at Portsmouth.

It took the visitors nine minutes to take the lead througha Charlie Kelman goal and they scored at fairly regular intervals in a first-half that finished 4-1.

Posh battled gamely after the break before conceding three times in the final 10 minutes.

Substitute Rayan Kolli and Kelman scored twice for QPR with Stephen Duke-McKenna, Rafferty Pedder and Ziyad Larkeche also on target.

Dennis Kelmendi nodded the Posh consolation goal home from close range in first-half added time.