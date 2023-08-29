News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United's young side found QPR far too strong at the Weston Homes Stadium

A very young Peterborough United side predictably found the going tough in Tuesday’s Professional Development Under 21 League game against QPR at the Weston Homes Stadium.
By Alan Swann
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:56 BST- 1 min read
Janos Bodnar (left) played for Posh U21s against QPR. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comJanos Bodnar (left) played for Posh U21s against QPR. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Janos Bodnar (left) played for Posh U21s against QPR. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

It finished 7-1 to the Championship side’s youngsters against a Posh team shorn of many regulars who had instead travelled with the first team for a Carabao Cup tie at Portsmouth.

It took the visitors nine minutes to take the lead througha Charlie Kelman goal and they scored at fairly regular intervals in a first-half that finished 4-1.

Posh battled gamely after the break before conceding three times in the final 10 minutes.

Substitute Rayan Kolli and Kelman scored twice for QPR with Stephen Duke-McKenna, Rafferty Pedder and Ziyad Larkeche also on target.

Dennis Kelmendi nodded the Posh consolation goal home from close range in first-half added time.

Posh: Trialist, Marcon, Bodnar, Challinor, Thomas, Dreyer, Kelmendi, Unwin, Winters, Chiha, Kawa. Subs: Sakalis, Gilbert, Rose, Chandunga, Odei-Larbi.

