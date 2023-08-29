Peterborough United's young side found QPR far too strong at the Weston Homes Stadium
It finished 7-1 to the Championship side’s youngsters against a Posh team shorn of many regulars who had instead travelled with the first team for a Carabao Cup tie at Portsmouth.
It took the visitors nine minutes to take the lead througha Charlie Kelman goal and they scored at fairly regular intervals in a first-half that finished 4-1.
Posh battled gamely after the break before conceding three times in the final 10 minutes.
Substitute Rayan Kolli and Kelman scored twice for QPR with Stephen Duke-McKenna, Rafferty Pedder and Ziyad Larkeche also on target.
Dennis Kelmendi nodded the Posh consolation goal home from close range in first-half added time.
Posh: Trialist, Marcon, Bodnar, Challinor, Thomas, Dreyer, Kelmendi, Unwin, Winters, Chiha, Kawa. Subs: Sakalis, Gilbert, Rose, Chandunga, Odei-Larbi.