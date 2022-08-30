News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Ephron Mason-Clerk celebrates a goal for Ricky-Jade Jones. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United's young players learnt a harsh lesson about the realities of professional football

Peterborough United’s back-up boys delivered another poor result against a much-changed Stevenage side on Tuesday.

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:14 pm

Posh went down 2-1 at home to the League Two team despite dominating the ball for most of the game and creating many scoring chances.

Only a couple of players demanded inclusion for Saturday’s League One game at Portsmouth.

RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor

1. HARVEY CARTWRIGHT

Can't remember a single save he made. Sped off his line impressively a couple of times. No chance with the goals from two unmarked players. 6

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales

2. CHARLIE O'CONNELL

The young centre-back is not unlike Ronnie Edwards in the way he tries to play. He defends soundly and is cool on the ball. 6.5.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

3. NATHAN THOMPSON

The captain for the night tried hard to keep a young side going. Passed the ball well, drove forward with purpose with the odd needless foul thrown in. 7.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales

4. JOSH KNIGHT

Played with good commitment and battled hard. Got involved in one unnecessary scuffle which cost him a caution. 6.5

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
League TwoLeague OnePortsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 5