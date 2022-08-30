Peterborough United's young players learnt a harsh lesson about the realities of professional football
Peterborough United’s back-up boys delivered another poor result against a much-changed Stevenage side on Tuesday.
By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:14 pm
Posh went down 2-1 at home to the League Two team despite dominating the ball for most of the game and creating many scoring chances.
Only a couple of players demanded inclusion for Saturday’s League One game at Portsmouth.
RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor
