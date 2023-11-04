News you can trust since 1948
Zak Sturge of Peterborough United battles for the ball against Salford City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comZak Sturge of Peterborough United battles for the ball against Salford City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Peterborough United's weak link in their first round FA Cup draw was obvious

A weakened Peterborough United side still should have enough about them to see off mid-table League Two opposition at the Weston Homes Stadium.
By Alan Swann
Published 21st Oct 2023, 18:04 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 19:33 GMT

It was a first round FA Cup tie that exposed the downside of a desire to play out from the back as both Salford City goals in a 2-2 draw were the result of careless errors by goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic.

Picking a man-of-the-match wasn’t easy, but the weakest link was pretty obvious.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

Two awful blunders with the ball at his feet, something that has threatened to happen a few times this season. He'll need lifting after costing Posh both goals - 4.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

Took the softest of cautions in the early stages, but was pretty composed at right-back afterwards until his second-half substitution. Just lacks the speed in this position to carry much of an attacking threat - 6.5.

2. JADEL KATONGO

The second Salford goal shouldn't be owned by the left-back as he'd seemingly stopped any hint of danger. Erratic in possession at other times and hesitant with the ball at his feet in attacking positions - 6.

3. ZAK STURGE

The Posh centre-backs were strong and hardly gave dangerman Matt Smith a kick. Knight was captain for the day and tried to lead by example. Pushed forward when he could - 7.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

