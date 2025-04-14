Peterborough United's Vertu Trophy brings joy to fans as far away as Canada

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adam Elliott has been following Peterborough United from Canada for over 45 years.

It was a special day for all Peterborough United fans everywhere as the side produced a magical performance under the Wembley arch to beat overwhelming favourites Birmingham City in the Vertu Trophy Final.

One fan who the match meant a lot to particularly was Adam Elliott (60), who was watching on in hospital, ahead of surgery, all the way in Vernon in British Columbia in south west Canada.

Adam has been an avid Posh fan all of his time and has kept up followed the club closely despite moving to out to Canada at the age of 15.

Adam Elliott.

He has avidly watched every game possible since then and the players came together a month ago, ahead of the final, to all sign a programme that his sister Yana could take out to him to show their support during his ongoing health battle.

She said: “I have spoken to him since the game, he was still watching on with all his kit on! He had promised to come back the next time they made it to Wembley but unfortunately, that was not possible this time. He always goes to Posh matches whenever he comes back.

“I know he loved it and thought it was a brilliant day. He told me before the game that he hopes Posh win because Birmingham are so sure that they are going to do it!

"It was incredible. I phoned him afterwards and told him he should have put a bet on and he agreed with me.

"It was a brilliant match, we are all over the moon.”