Peterborough United's upcoming League One game at Exeter City could yet go ahead

Peterborough United’s scheduled League One game at Exeter City on Saturday, November 18 could yet take place.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 13:17 GMT- 1 min read
Ronnie Edwards will again captain England Under 20s later this month. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ronnie Edwards will again captain England Under 20s later this month. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
It was thought the match would be postponed because of international call-ups, but neither team has yet reached the minimum requirement of three playing absentees in order to call the game off.

During his press conference ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Salford, Posh boss Darren Ferguson said the Exeter game now looked set to be on.

It’s understood Ronnie Edwards will be away skippering the England Under 20 side in matches against Italy and Germany, but it’s not certain Posh teammate Jadel Katongo will join him.

Hector Kyprianou is expected to be named in the Cyprus squad for a European Championship qualifier against Spain on November 16 so he would count as an absentee.

Exeter are thought to have players on standby for international squads.

Three League One matches have already been postponed on November 18 including the big one between top two Oxford United and Portsmouth. Burton v Cheltenham and Cambridge v Bolton are also off.

Posh are back in League One action at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday, November 7 before a local derby at home to Cambridge United on Saturday, November 11.