We simulated three years into the future with FM22 to see how Peterborough United were shaping up

Peterborough United's unrecognisable £30 million starting XI and intriguing manager choice for opening game of 2024/25 - according to Football Manager 22

Peterborough United have had a slow but steady start to the 2021/22 season, picking up 14 points from their opening 15 EFL Championship fixtures after promotion from League 1 last season.

By Martyn Simpson
Monday, 1st November 2021, 2:27 pm

The Posh will battle hard to maintain their place in the second tier of English football, and that’s not something they are predicted to achieve going by the latest edition of Football Manager.

The football management simulation game has been wildly popular since it’s initial release in 1992 and is now played by football fans and professional players alike.

‘FM’ is also used as a player database by football clubs due to their worldwide scouting network of around 1,300 scouts which developers use to ensure full accuracy across the game.

The ‘beta’ version of the game was released last week, giving players a chance to play an early access period while the final aspects of the game are being finalised.

The full version of Football Manager is released on November 9th.

Just for fun, we simulated three seasons into the future to see how Peterborough United could line up for the opening day of the 2024/25 season – and the results were very interesting.

Although they finished 22nd in 2021/22 season and were relegated back to League 1, they built on an eighth place finish in the third tier in the 2022/23 season to go up as champions at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Here is how our simulation had Peterborough United lining up for the opening game of the 2024/25 season:

1. GK - Zach Hemming

The former Middlesbrough youngster spent three years in Scotland with Kilmarnock and Dunfermlie Athletic before the Posh spent £1.2 million to sign him in January 2024. He kept seven clean sheets in 18 league matches as they stormed to the League 1 title

2. RB - James Bree

After three years at Luton Town the full back joined Barnsley on a free transfer but it didn't work out and Peterborough snapped him up in the summer of 2023 for just £58,000. He was a regular starter in the title winning side that season.

3. CB - Josh Knight

The only current Peterborough player to make the side for the opening day of the 2024/25 season. Knight has made 135 league appearances for the club and scored seven goals over three seasons

4. CB - Luke Woolfenden

Sheffield Wednesday paid Ipswich £450,000 for the defender in January 2023 and the Posh nearly doubled that fee a year and a half later after their promotion back to the Championship, shelling out £850,000 for his services

