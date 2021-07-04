Peterborough United’s transfer work gets a massive thumbs-up from the fans, but a goalkeeper, right-back, left-back, defensive midfielder, hard man and a striker are still required!

Jorge Grant. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have signed goalkeeper David Cornell, midfielder Jorge Grant, striker Jack Marriott and centre-back Josh Knight in the last seven days.

We asked Posh fans on Twitter to rate the signings so far and to tell us what other new players are needed.

Jack Marriott. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Business has been brilliant. I know nothing about the keeper so unfair to rate. Knight is a great signing that we’ve all wanted for a year or more. Jorge Grant ran the show for Lincoln against us. Marriott if fit and confident will score goals. I think we now need a midfield boss.

@RickTwelves

Cornell 6/10 - Improvement, but better backup gk options who would demand similar wages and compete a bit more.

Grant 9/10 - Perfect minus a slight lack of experience at this level.

David Cornell (right) with Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Marriott 8/10 - Know what he can do at his best and a low risk signing.

Knight 10/10 - Perfect.

@roby_teed

Great week of transfers after an uncharacteristic quiet spell. Would love more reinforcements in the full-back area and maybe a defensive central midfield option.

Josh Knight. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@kelansarson

Top recruits

@RoyHoudlershaw

(We need a) left back, goalkeeper, defensive midfielder unless Knight plays there and a wide man if Dembele goes!

@davidwh1971

10/10 so far. Need a good left back and right back, and maybe another central midfielder and centre-foward if Dembele and Eisa leave.

@Alexnelson2004

Knight/Grant are exactly what we needed in key positions. But we need a left-back/left wing-back and another striker.

@Liampufc

Still need a right-back/left-back and a wide player or two as either cover or for squad depth.

@ohglmg_rmg

Probably need a bit more steel in midfield, depending on where we play Knight. Dembele’s future surely key regarding the rest of the window?

@imtomhutch

8/10: What I want? A horrid defensive midfielder.

@JohnFernandez1

(We need) a No 1 goalkeeper, left full/wing back, midfield hard man.

@PaulDay84

10/10, signed all good players. I would like a left-back, striker and a good defensive midfielder.

@mne_nikola

It’s been a good week. Some much needed Championship experience brought in.

@ThePoshCat

10/10, I am really excited for the season.

@LGG1989

I wouldn’t mind an experienced Championship defensive midfielder nearing the end of his career to slot in and protect the defence, but that’s not our business model so I can’t see it happening.

@poshpig3008

My worry would be conceding quite a few from set pieces. The back 3 could struggle in the air, and the team on a whole lacks height.

@Pearsy4

I feel we need a midfield sitter/spoiler to play the Michah Hyde role. A proper leader would release Taylor. A Pratley, Bridcutt type character.

@DazMoody

This week has been the week that keeps giving as a Posh fan! Signing Knight is going to make us even better with his fresh Championship experience.

@jonathanrons

Grant and Marriott (assuming he’s very similar to the player he was for us) are excellent recruitments. Marriott looks very complementary to JCH. Grant is clever. But we need at least two more, especially left-sided defender and another experienced midfielder. So plenty to do!

@Faugeres34

Definite potential for a good mid-table finish if we can add a couple more players with decent Championship experience. A mid-table finish in our first season back would be on a par almost with our first ever season at this level.

@JakeBleu

Cornell 5/10, Grant 10/10, Marriott 8/10, Knight 10/10. Superb start. Need about 3-4 more additions and we’ll be set.