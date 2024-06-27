Abraham Odoh in action. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

​The PT understands Peterborough United have spent over a million pounds in transfer fees this summer.

That would make Posh the biggest spenders in Leagues One and Two.

Posh have signed three players so far this summer and are still in the hunt for more with defensive areas expected to be strengthened before the start of the League One season on August 10.

Posh have signed winger Abraham Odoh from Harrogate Town, forward player Chris Conn-Clarke from Altrincham and 18 year-old central defender George Nevett from Rochdale

Abraham Odoh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It’s believed the fees for Conn-Clarke and Nevett were both in excess of the £260k Posh paid Stevenage for George Boyd in January, 2007 which at the time was a record for a non-league player.

Posh have never been afraid to splash out sizeable transfer fees to smaller clubs in the expectation of making considerable profits down the line, as they did on the likes of Craig Mackail-Smith and Aaron Mclean.

One industry website has Posh paying £415k for Conn-Clarke which is understandable given the number of clubs. and the size of some of them, interested in the 22 year-old.

Odoh is listed as a £200k signing on the same website, but sources have told the PT the fee paid for Nevett is similar to the one that helped bring Conn-Clarke to Posh.

Chris Conn-Clarke. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has spoken in the past about the difficulty in balancing the need to stay within financial fairplay rules with a desire to win promotion.

Posh could yet bring in decent amounts for defenders Ronnie Edwards and Harrison Burrows, but there are also club debts to service.

As of Wednesday night League One clubs had made over 60 signings between them this summer, but most have been free agent recruits or free transfers.