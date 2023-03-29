Ivan Toney replaces Harry Kane to make his England debut. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

​MacAnthony decided to reveal some details of the £10 million transfer package which took Toney to Brentford in August 2020 after inaccurate reports in the national media claimed Posh were due a £1 million windfall as soon as Toney made his international debut for England against Ukraine last Sunday.

“We sold Ivan for £6 million with an extra £4 million for us if certain objectives were met,” MacAnthony said on his Hard Truth podcast. “The deal was capped at that £10 million and I’m pleased to say we are not far off that amount.

"But international caps were never part of it. It was discussed, but I went for considerable payments should Brentford survive in the Premiership in each of Ivan's first two seasons at the club instead.

Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"To get a payment for the second season is unusual, but it’s worked out well for us as the payment we will get at the end of this season will be bigger than the payment we could have hoped to get for Ivan playing for England.

"Add ons for caps usually require a player to start anyway and not come on as a substitute, and the payment would normally be around the £500k mark.

"Our deal, considering it was made when football clubs were struggling financially because of Covid, was an exceptional one and I had to hold my nerve and hold out for the £10 million as Brentford initially said we would never get that amount for a League One player.

"And there is an additional clause to pay us a percentage of the profit Brentford make when they inevitably sell him on which should also be sizeable.

"Ivan is certain to move to a bigger club before long. He’s at the peak of his career and after Harry Kane and Erling Haaland he’s the best centre forward in the Premier League.

"I was so pleased to see him get that first cap and proud of the part we played in getting him there. It was just a shame he didn’t get more than 10 minutes.”

Teenage Posh centre-back Ronnie Edwards has been away with England Under 20s as part of a build up to the World Cup in Indonesia between May 20 and June 11.

Presuming Edwards is selected he would be ruled out of the League One play-off final on Monday, May 29, should Posh get there.

He could also miss the semi-finals depending on when the England squad met up.

But the draw for the finals was postponed earlier this week after the Indonesian authorities refused to host the Israeli team.

MacAnthony also revealed on his podcast that Edwards was watched earlier this season by England Under 21 manager Lee Carsley.

Unfortunately Carsley took in the 5-0 home defeat at the hands of Bolton!

"They were interested as Ronnie has started playing well as a left-sided centre-back for us,” MacAnthony added. “And they are like gold dust.”