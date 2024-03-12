Jacob Wakeling could yet appear again for Posh this season. Photo: Joe Dent.

Summer signing Wakeling was expected to miss the rest of the season after he picked up an ankle injury playing for the Under 21s against Spurs last month.

While 18-year-old full-back Dornelly has been side lined for a couple of months due to bone bruising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakeling’s Posh career is yet to spark, having made just seven appearances off the bench in the league, since signing from Swindon in the summer, but he has been hampered by being cup-tied for both the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy.

Right-back Dornelly has made five appearances for the club in his debut season and even scored in the FA Cup penalty shootout against Salford in November to help Posh progress.

Both have now returned to light training and are expected to be back in contention, if required, by the time Posh travel to Leyton Orient on April 1.

Darren Ferguson said: “Both are back out on the grass and they are going to be important as well. We’re going to need absolutely everyone until the last day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh have not yet got a confirmed international break but boss Darren Ferguson said on Tuesday that he expected the Cheltenham game (March 23) to be off due to international call-ups.

Hector Kyprianou (Cyprus), Nicholas Bilokapic (Australia U23), along with Ronnie Edwards, Jadel Katongo and Michael Olakigbe (England U20) are all in line to receive call-ups.

Ferguson said: “If we get the call-ups and we head into it with positive results, it will give us a real good freshness going into the last bit of the season.

"It’s a positive thing if you can get a chance of a break. Ideally, we want to go in with a positive set of results.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young goalkeeper Will Blackmore is still a long way away from fitness, however, and is not expected to be back until next season.

The 22-year-old has missed almost the entire campaign with a hip injury and has also been dealing with the loss of his father late last year.

Ferguson added: “He’s back in the building, doing work. He’s still going to be a while yet, it’ll probably be next month for him, he’s had a torrid time.

"We’ve rallied round and helped, him and I have kept in constant contact, even when he’s not been in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important for him now to get his head back into work and be as normal as he can be in this situation.