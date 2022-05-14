4. MARK MCKEEVER

From Posh to Sheffield Wednesday, £500k, March, 1997. The flying Irish winger only started 3 Posh games (plus 1 sub appearance) when David Pleat took a punt on the teenager and took him to Hillsborough alongside another Posh youngster, midfielder David Billington. McKeever only played in five leagues games in four years for the Owls and injuring his foot at the age of 21 in a match with Arsenal ended any hope of league football with the club just days into the new Millennium. He had made his Wednesday debut live on tv in a Premier League game against Chelsea, memories he could enjoy after he dropped down to play for Bristol Rovers, but his foot never really healed and he retired after joining a few clubs in non league in 2009 and went into coaching. He now works within the Brighton Academy.

Photo: David Lowndes