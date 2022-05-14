A Posh club record fee of £15 million has been mentioned in reports linking the 19 year-old to Spurs and Crystal Palace.
Not many players have moved straight from Posh to the top-flight of English football. Even Posh greats like David Seaman, Craig Mackail-Smith, George Boyd, Adam Drury and Ivan Toney didn’t leave London Road for the Premier League or the old Division One, although they got there in the end.
Some who did make the giant leap went on to have great careers, others sank without trace, and some are still waiting for their big chance.
It’s clear Edwards will need to choose his next move very carefully. He could even head to Germany where top clubs Borrusia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig are believed to be among his suitors.
1. SIMON DAVIES
From Posh to Spurs, January, 2000 £700k. The teenage midfield star was sold alongside teammate Matthew Etherington to Spurs for a combined £1.2 million. Their last appearance together was in a club record 5-0 Boxing Day home defeat to Rotherham when they were both hauled off at half-time. Posh went on to win promotion from League Two that season and Davies went on to have a glittering career at Spurs, Everton and Fulham, and with the Welsh international team. Davies, a graduate from the Posh Academy, made 75 first-team appearances scoring six goals, including a brilliant matchwinner in a derby at Northampton. He went on to make close to 350 senior appearances in total, scoring 42 goals, and played 58 times for Wales, also scoring 6 times.
Photo: David Lowndes
2. MATTHEW ETHERINGTON
From Posh to Spurs, £500k, January, 2000. Like his mate Davies, Etherington also took the step up to the top-flight in his stride. 'Mushy' remains the youngest Posh player in the club's history after debuting as a 15-year old in a League One game at Brentford on the final day of the 1995-96 season. Etherington went on to make 58 first-team appearances, scoring 6 goals before moving to Spurs aged 18. The left-winger also went on to enjoy an excellent career of over 500 senior appearances and almost 50 goals. He also played for West Ham, Bradford City and Stoke City, who paid £2 million for him. before becoming a coach. He is now Posh under 23 boss and his assistant is Simon Davies.
Photo: David Lowndes
3. MICKY GYNN
From Posh to Coventry, £60k in August 1983. Another graduate from the Posh youth set-up this tiny, but dynamic, quick and highly-skilled midfielder was sold for what turned out to be bargain fee after 181 Posh appearances and 31 goals. Gynn, pictured right, went to win the FA Cup with Coventry in 1987 during a decade with the Sky Blues. He racked up over 500 senior appearances and bagged 84 goals, finishing his career at Stoke City before joining the postal service where he still works.
Photo: David Lowndes
4. MARK MCKEEVER
From Posh to Sheffield Wednesday, £500k, March, 1997. The flying Irish winger only started 3 Posh games (plus 1 sub appearance) when David Pleat took a punt on the teenager and took him to Hillsborough alongside another Posh youngster, midfielder David Billington. McKeever only played in five leagues games in four years for the Owls and injuring his foot at the age of 21 in a match with Arsenal ended any hope of league football with the club just days into the new Millennium. He had made his Wednesday debut live on tv in a Premier League game against Chelsea, memories he could enjoy after he dropped down to play for Bristol Rovers, but his foot never really healed and he retired after joining a few clubs in non league in 2009 and went into coaching. He now works within the Brighton Academy.
Photo: David Lowndes