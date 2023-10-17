Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 20 year-old led England’s under 20 side out at stadium:mk for an Elite League match against Portugal, but there was no happy ending as the visitors won the game 2-1 with a goal in the 94th and final minute.

Edwards had also skippered England when they went down 2-0 to Romania in Bucharest last week. England have slipped to next-to-bottom of an eight-team Under 20 Elite League. The Czech Republic also have zero points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The captaincy didn’t appear to bother Edwards who was his normal unflustered self as the right centre-back in a back four, although some of his passing wasn’t as crisp as usual in a game that featured sloppy play from both teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England captain Ronnie Edwards at the pre-match coin toss with his Portugal counterpart at stadium:mk. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Portugal took the lead on nine minutes through a fierce 20-yard drive from Rodrigo Gomes, but Marseille’s Emran Soglo equalised for England just before the half hour mark.

England were the better team for most of the game, but created very little and then lost to a sucker punch at the death.

To be fair it was a lovely flowing right-wing move followed by a deep and accurate cross, but how MIguel Fale’s header sneaked past James Beadle in the England goal only the number one will know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards picked up a harsh caution late in the game from referee Sunny Gill Singh who was nowhere near as impressive as he was when officiating Posh v Lincoln 10 days ago.

Ronnie Edwards played the full 90 minutes, but on-loan Posh defender Jadel Katongo was not selected for the match.

He had previously played 68 minutes in Romania on Thursday.

England next face Italy and Germany on November 16 and 20 respectively.