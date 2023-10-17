News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United's Ronnie Edwards is an England captain, but results haven't gone his team's way

Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards skippered the England Men’s Elite team for the second time on Tuesday.
By Ben Jones
Published 17th Oct 2023, 22:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 23:22 BST
The 20 year-old led England’s under 20 side out at stadium:mk for an Elite League match against Portugal, but there was no happy ending as the visitors won the game 2-1 with a goal in the 94th and final minute.

Edwards had also skippered England when they went down 2-0 to Romania in Bucharest last week. England have slipped to next-to-bottom of an eight-team Under 20 Elite League. The Czech Republic also have zero points.

The captaincy didn’t appear to bother Edwards who was his normal unflustered self as the right centre-back in a back four, although some of his passing wasn’t as crisp as usual in a game that featured sloppy play from both teams.

England captain Ronnie Edwards at the pre-match coin toss with his Portugal counterpart at stadium:mk. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.England captain Ronnie Edwards at the pre-match coin toss with his Portugal counterpart at stadium:mk. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Portugal took the lead on nine minutes through a fierce 20-yard drive from Rodrigo Gomes, but Marseille’s Emran Soglo equalised for England just before the half hour mark.

England were the better team for most of the game, but created very little and then lost to a sucker punch at the death.

To be fair it was a lovely flowing right-wing move followed by a deep and accurate cross, but how MIguel Fale’s header sneaked past James Beadle in the England goal only the number one will know.

Edwards picked up a harsh caution late in the game from referee Sunny Gill Singh who was nowhere near as impressive as he was when officiating Posh v Lincoln 10 days ago.

Ronnie Edwards played the full 90 minutes, but on-loan Posh defender Jadel Katongo was not selected for the match.

He had previously played 68 minutes in Romania on Thursday.

England next face Italy and Germany on November 16 and 20 respectively.

Both Edwards and Katongo will now return to Posh ahead of Saturday’s (October 21) home League One game against Wycombe Wanderers.

